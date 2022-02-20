Opus Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Opus has a total market cap of $52,175.83 and $15.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opus has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00038558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00106986 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

