Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Oshkosh worth $82,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,595,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 372,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $95.79 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.90.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

