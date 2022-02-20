Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.12). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Owlet.

Get Owlet alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $17,004,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,813,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owlet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owlet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 63,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OWLT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 211,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,988. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Owlet has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owlet (OWLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.