Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.12). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Owlet.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of OWLT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 211,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,988. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Owlet has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $11.56.
About Owlet
Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc
