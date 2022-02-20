Parisi Gray Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $199.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $188.09 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

