Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $14.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JD Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $341.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.