Parisi Gray Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,134 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $399.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.92 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

