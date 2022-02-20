Parkgene Price Hits $25.59 on Major Exchanges (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Parkgene has a total market cap of $7.54 billion and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene coin can now be bought for about $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00038558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00106986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Parkgene Coin Profile

Parkgene is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

