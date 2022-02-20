Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stake Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,938,027 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 10.77% of Payoneer Global worth $306,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

