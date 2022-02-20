PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74,404 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $91,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 38.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 13.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.03 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.96.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

