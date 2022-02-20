Peanut (NUX) Price Tops $0.11

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $290,766.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00107322 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

