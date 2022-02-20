PegNet 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $244.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 362.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded 567.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $666,506.49 and approximately $244.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.23 or 0.06932415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,939.32 or 0.99712225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00049163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003252 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.