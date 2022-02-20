Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 171.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,216 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,558 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFGC opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 161.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,927 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

