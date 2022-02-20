PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PG&E by 123.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,495,000 after buying an additional 89,015,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PG&E by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,044,000 after buying an additional 14,215,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PG&E by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,224,000 after buying an additional 1,516,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PG&E by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,543,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,813,000 after buying an additional 1,829,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PG&E by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,674,000 after buying an additional 263,837 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,557,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,790,959. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

