PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,557,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,790,959. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PG&E Company Profile
PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
