Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Reaches $0.0689

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $122,557.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 72,925,416 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

