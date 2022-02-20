Phantasma Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00003696 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $147.58 million and $2.78 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,279.70 or 0.99865598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00068572 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023388 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002229 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.28 or 0.00368571 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000996 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

