Pizza Price Hits $0.0128 on Top Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $395,321.33 and approximately $17.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008334 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00062806 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00329897 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

