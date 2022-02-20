PlayGame Market Cap Reaches $145,055.72 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $145,055.72 and approximately $796.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00038472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00106265 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

