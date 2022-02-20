POA Hits Market Capitalization of $49.65 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
