PolkaCover Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.63 or 0.06951071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,136.66 or 0.99845441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00049039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003243 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars.

