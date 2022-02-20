Primecoin Hits Market Cap of $1.88 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $339.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 45% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,672,268 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

