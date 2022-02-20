Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Hits Market Cap of $674,753.46

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market cap of $674,753.46 and approximately $45,883.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,662.01 or 0.06887788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,665.87 or 1.00045641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,194 coins.

Buying and Selling Professional Fighters League Fan Token

