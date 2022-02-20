Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,727.90 ($23.38).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.83) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.36) target price on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.97) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,159.50 ($15.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £31.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.98. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,155.25 ($15.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,566 ($21.19). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,262.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,377.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.