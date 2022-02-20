Public Index Network (PIN) Price Down 9.6% This Week

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $4,102.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00044130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.88 or 0.06905271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,330.07 or 1.00110104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00049080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051691 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

