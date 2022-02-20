Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Tops $6.97 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $91,200.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,222,372 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

