Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.96% of Q2 worth $271,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,083 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 196,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,380,000 after purchasing an additional 141,717 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,639,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the period.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $4,849,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,566. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $140.91.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

