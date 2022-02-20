QASH (QASH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $235,618.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One QASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0685 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $23.96 million and approximately $235,618.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QASH has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00038495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00107181 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

