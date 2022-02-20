QLC Chain (QLC) Price Reaches $0.0164 on Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $961,469.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.69 or 0.06843531 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,389.89 or 0.99982367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00052027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003272 BTC.

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

