Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0105 on Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Quark has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $71,968.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,277,688 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

