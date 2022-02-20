Rage Fan Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Rage Fan has a market cap of $386,794.87 and $9,216.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.69 or 0.06843531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,389.89 or 0.99982367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00052027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003272 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

