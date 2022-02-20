RAI Finance (SOFI) Reaches Market Cap of $33.83 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. RAI Finance has a market cap of $33.83 million and $1.72 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.19 or 0.06968271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,942.96 or 0.99796406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003244 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,388,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

