Rai Reflex Index 1-Day Volume Tops $2.71 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00007856 BTC on popular exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $82.63 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.69 or 0.06843531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,389.89 or 0.99982367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00052027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,391,611 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

