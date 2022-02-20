Raze Network Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $603,817.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044484 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.60 or 0.06946638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,168.01 or 0.99899562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00051937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

