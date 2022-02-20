Realio Network Trading 29.4% Lower This Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $301,070.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00044057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.67 or 0.06786237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,188.00 or 0.99686808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051374 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

