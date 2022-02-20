Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RETA. Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:RETA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 423,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,180. The company has a market capitalization of $938.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 1,005,161 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

