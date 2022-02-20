Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.71.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RETA. Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.
NASDAQ:RETA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 423,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,180. The company has a market capitalization of $938.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $153.41.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.