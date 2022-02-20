Receive Access Ecosystem 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7,501.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00003134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $7,501.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.43 or 0.00306062 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005440 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000804 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.87 or 0.01211801 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

