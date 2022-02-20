ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $23.09 million and approximately $25,100.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,020.84 or 0.99995987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00068727 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00256985 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00149289 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.47 or 0.00301041 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004838 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001429 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001402 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

