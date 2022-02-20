RedFOX Labs Hits Market Capitalization of $176.24 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00278208 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00075952 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00090169 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004229 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

RFOX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

