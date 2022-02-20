Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Market Cap Tops $25.67 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $25.67 million and approximately $153,564.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $141.96 or 0.00369643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,401.35 or 0.99988795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00068784 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00023738 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001017 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,802 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

