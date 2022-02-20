REPO (REPO) Price Up 32.3% Over Last 7 Days

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $609,211.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

