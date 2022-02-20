Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.48.

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

QSR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 946,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.60%.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,878,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after buying an additional 1,743,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after buying an additional 1,302,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

