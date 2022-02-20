Retirement Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5,601.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.7% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 88,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,927.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,344 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 328,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 174,116 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $118.99 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $269.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $322.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

