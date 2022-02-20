Reviewing EACO (EACO) & Its Rivals

EACO (OTCMKTS: EACO) is one of 24 public companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare EACO to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EACO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EACO 2.98% 11.21% 6.51% EACO Competitors -182.88% -90.72% -2.92%

EACO has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EACO’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EACO and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EACO $225.24 million $7.79 million 13.67 EACO Competitors $3.73 billion $184.86 million 3.91

EACO’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EACO. EACO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EACO and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A EACO Competitors 74 327 446 20 2.48

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.35%. Given EACO’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EACO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.9% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 97.9% of EACO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

EACO Company Profile

EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners through its subsidiary. It focuses on aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine industries. The company was founded on September 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

