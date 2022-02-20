Reviewing National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. National Retail Properties pays out 144.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT pays out 143.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Retail Properties has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years and CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares National Retail Properties and CareTrust REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties $660.68 million 11.44 $228.80 million $1.47 29.29 CareTrust REIT $192.35 million 9.07 $80.87 million $0.74 24.28

National Retail Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CareTrust REIT. CareTrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Retail Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for National Retail Properties and CareTrust REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties 1 4 2 1 2.38 CareTrust REIT 0 2 3 0 2.60

National Retail Properties presently has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.98%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus price target of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 30.22%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than National Retail Properties.

Profitability

This table compares National Retail Properties and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties 38.98% 6.95% 3.52% CareTrust REIT 37.42% 7.79% 4.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats National Retail Properties on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

