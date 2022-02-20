Reviewing Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) & Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -26.81% -63.47% -19.19% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Professional Diversity Network and Sportradar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Sportradar Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

Sportradar Group has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Sportradar Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $4.46 million 3.45 -$4.35 million N/A N/A Sportradar Group $462.55 million 8.09 $17.41 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Professional Diversity Network on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups. The NAPW Network segment refers to women-only professional networking organization. The Corporate Overhead refers to operating expenses. The company was founded by Rudy Martinez on October 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

