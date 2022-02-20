Robonomics.network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $119,696.00 (XRT)

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Robonomics.network has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and $119,696.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be purchased for about $7.15 or 0.00018604 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Robonomics.network has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Robonomics.network

Robonomics.network (XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,184,096 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,923 coins. Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life . The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

