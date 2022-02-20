Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,709 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.55% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $28,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,202.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $956,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

