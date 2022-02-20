Royal Bank of Canada Buys 95,349 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of Lumen Technologies worth $28,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.