Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.85% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $28,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth $158,000.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

