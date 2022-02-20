Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.62% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $28,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,028,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,266,000 after buying an additional 311,884 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PK opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.