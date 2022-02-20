Royal Bank of Canada Has $28.04 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.96% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $28,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 379.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $49.05 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

